The Defense Forces of Ukraine need military aircraft capable of launching long-range missiles and supporting infantry directly on the battle line. One of these aircraft could be the American attack aircraft A-10 Thunderbolt II.

The corresponding statement was made by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with the Reuters agency.

"I would talk about the A-10 as one of the options if they are given to us... This is not a new machine, but a reliable one that has proven itself in many wars," Syrskyi said.

According to him, the A-10 attack aircraft has a wide range of weapons, which allows it to destroy ground targets during missions in support of infantry units.

The Commander believes that the A-10 attack aircraft would allow the ground troops to receive decisive support in attempts to capture the initiative in the fight against the well-armed russian army.

Syrskyi added that attack helicopters such as the AH-64 Apache, AH-1 Super Cobra and UH-60 Black Hawk could make a big contribution to the fight against the russian occupiers.

What is known about the A-10 attack aircraft

A-10 Thunderbolt II is a single-seat attack aircraft produced by the American company Fairchild-Republic. It is designed to provide support to ground forces and destroy ground targets.

The aircraft was adopted by the US Army in 1976. It participated in a number of conflicts, including the Persian Gulf War, the NATO operation against Serbia, and the war in Afghanistan.

Because of its limited use, the US Air Force has long treated it as an "ugly duckling". The unexpectedly successful use of the A-10 during the Persian Gulf War put an end to the controversy over the fate of the aircraft and proved its necessity.

It will be recalled that in February 2023, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Ukrainian military needs attack aircraft, in particular A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, and not F-16 fighters.