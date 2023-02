Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said that Ukraine needs assault aircraft, not F-16 fighters.

He said this in an interview with the Voice of America, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In my opinion, we need assault aviation. F-16 and the like platforms are not assault aircraft. Assault aircraft in the United States are primarily А-10 aircraft, Thunderbolt II. It's also Army aircraft, but it's attack helicopters like AН-64 and so on. These are air platforms designed to strike the ground," Budanov said.

He also noted that as of now, there is no indication that China can supply weapons to Russia.

According to him, the only country that transfers more or less serious weapons to Russia is Iran.

There was information that something from the armament came to the Russian Federation from North Korea, but at the moment the Defense Intelligence does not have this confirmation.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence noted that the current conditions of the Russian Federation cannot afford to admit that it will lose.

Budanov is sure that the result of this war will definitely be Ukraine's return of all its territories within the borders as of 1991.

"Ukraine is now a guarantor of security for the whole of Europe. The largest geopolitical horror stories of Russians have become a reality, and Ukraine will become one of the most powerful states," Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Budanov, Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine under pressure from the Ukrainian army, domestic political processes in the Russian Federation and diplomacy.