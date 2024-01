Budanov says what prevents offensive at the front

Both russia and Ukraine cannot conduct active offensive actions at the front due to the active use of drones by both sides. Also, minefields do not allow equipment to move freely on the ground.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated this in an interview with Le Monde. He published the interview on his Facebook page.

At the front, the minefields are now as dense as they haven't been since World War II.

Budanov also noted that the use of drones by the parties made it impossible to attack.

Combat equipment could solve the problems of drones. Electronic countermeasures can "land" enemy drones. And special equipment can clear fields from mines.

Besides, Budanov commented on the landing of the Ukrainian landing in the Crimea.

“Some considered this impossible. This gives hope - especially to the Ukrainians on the peninsula, who have been living under russian occupation for 10 years, and many of them have already begun to give up," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian occupation troops on the left bank of the Dnieper are not able to counteract Ukrainian FPV drones and suffer significant losses in military equipment in the Krynky sector due to a lack of electronic warfare.