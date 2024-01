Last night was the calmest in recent times in Ukraine. Air Force gives reason for absence of attacks

The night of January 12 was the calmest in Ukraine in recent times, not a single russian air attack was recorded on the territory of the country. The probable reason is the deterioration of weather conditions in the airspace.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

"Tonight, in fact, we had probably the quietest night in recent times. I have not yet seen the kind of reports that I actually receive in order to form some morning summaries. Today there was not a single aircraft or any means of air attack over the territory of the country during at night. It's very rare for such reports to happen, but, indeed, today was a quiet night," he said.

The spokesman suggested that, first of all, this was probably due to the deterioration of weather conditions in the airspace where the enemy is working on us with both drones and aircraft.

We will remind you that the russian terrorist army staged the last massive shelling of Ukraine in the morning of January 8. The enemy launched dozens of missiles of various types and modifications in different regions of our country. Moreover, a significant part of them flew along a ballistic trajectory, which is a difficult target for the air defense systems of Ukraine.