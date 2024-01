Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that the department cannot yet confirm russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea for strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Experts will study the wreckage of the missiles, we need to wait for the conclusions.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

"We sometimes wait for information with what was hit - the S-400 or the Iskander, for several days," the spokesman said.

He explained that a missile is a dot on radars. At the same time, ballistics fly, fall, explode, break into small pieces - "and try to establish what they hit with."

"It's true that it is ballistics, and what kind of ballistics, whose missile - we need to understand. That's why we still don't have data that such missiles were used. Well, the statement was, accordingly, from the United States. That's why certain specialists will study some debris, then we can already say whether there is such a fact or not. I can't confirm this yet," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

At the same time, he emphasized: "Well, as you can see, russia also asks for ammunition, small arms, and mines - everything that goes to the battlefield - from countries that are friendly to it, such as Iran, North Korea and others."

When asked by the journalist whether ballistic missiles from Iran or North Korea are fundamentally different, or whether it is more difficult to shoot them down, Ihnat said that it is hardly worth expecting something newer in their, in particular, North Korea's armament.

"You know about the powerful cooperation of these countries in the field of the defense industry. I think that in fact the weapons they have, including from the same North Korea, there is a lot of Soviet stuff, a lot of technology was transferred by the Union. Maybe even identical. That's why it's hardly worth expecting something newer there. It may be different from Iskander, but not too much," Ihnat explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that the russian occupation forces have already twice used ballistic missiles purchased from North Korea to attack Ukraine.