Executive Director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union Oleksandr Pavlichenko believes that the main problem of the mobilization bill is economic sanctions without a court decision on "evaders."

"When we talk about international law and, in fact, what you said applies exclusively to one norm, which is quite controversial. It is actually the only barrier that imposes sanction economic restrictions without a court decision due to "evasion" from conscription. We are talking about first of all the proposed changes to the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law." This bill provides for amendments to up to 12 current laws relating to the issue of the path and instrument in order to ensure that the procedure for the appearance of citizens liable for military service, reservists and conscripts in territorial recruitment and social support centers and conscription for active service is carried out as efficiently as possible," Pavlichenko said.

He noted that "evaders’" access to their own funds is actually limited, receiving benefits and services from the state without a court decision stops.

"This bill provides for amendments to up to 12 current laws relating to the issue of the path and instrument in order to ensure that the procedure for the appearance of citizens liable for military service, reservists and conscripts in territorial recruitment and social support centers and conscription for active service is carried out as efficiently as possible. And, in particular, with an emphasis on these actions under wartime regime. To have this, we call it, "horror story," this element was proposed, which is called Art. 20, note 1 to the Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" (on restrictions from the military registration and enlistment office). And, in fact, here we can now read exactly what temporary measures are proposed, which can be introduced to citizens during the mobilization," Pavlichenko added.

