The Verkhovna Rada did not withdraw the bill on strengthening responsibility for mobilization violations.

This is evidenced by the data of the Rada website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Bill No. 10379 on amendments to the Administrative and Criminal Codes to strengthen responsibility for military offenses was not considered by the relevant Committee for National Security, Defense and Intelligence, respectively, the parliament did not consider it at the meeting.

Also, the head of the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said that the Rada decided to send the mobilization bill (No. 10378) back to the Cabinet of Ministers for revision, but there was no mention of the withdrawal of bill No. 10379 on strengthening responsibility for mobilization violations.

Recall that bill No. 10379 provides for:

increase in fines for violations of military accounting by citizens by 10 times from UAH 1,700 to UAH 17,000, as well as punishment with a fine of UAH 153,000 to UAH 204,000 for violation of mobilization legislation.

punishment of citizens liable for military service who refused to pass the military medical commission with imprisonment for a term of 3 to 5 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 11, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the mobilization bill was withdrawn from consideration in the parliament hall on January 11 and returned to the initiator.

The Cabinet of Ministers withdrew from the Verkhovna Rada a bill on mobilization, it will be finalized.