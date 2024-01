The confirmed number of civilians killed since the start of the aggressor state of russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 has surpassed 10,200. The number of wounded civilians is more than 19,300.

This is stated in the report of Edem Wosornu, Director of Operations and Advocacy of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on behalf of Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, for the Briefing to the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

The report noted that escalation continues in Ukraine, the result of which is further death, destruction, forced resettlement of people. Since December 29, another intensification of the conflict has occurred, when air attacks throughout Ukraine caused civilian deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage and destruction of houses, schools, hospitals, energy and other critical civilian infrastructure, the document says.

“Since 29 December, the UN Human Rights Office has already recorded the death of 125 civilians and injury to over 550 others across Ukraine. This brings the confirmed number of civilians killed since February 2022 to more than 10,200 – including 575 children – and those injured to over 19,300… The scale of humanitarian needs in Ukraine remains vast. More than 14.6 million people – about 40 per cent of Ukraine’s population – require some form of humanitarian assistance,” the UN concludes.

The entire territory of Ukraine suffers from attacks, but most of all - near the front line. According to the UN, 4 million people, of which 1 million are children, are internally displaced, while more than 6.3 million people have become refugees. In addition, 1,435 attacks on the health care system and the deaths of 112 health professionals have been confirmed since February 2022. More than 3,000 educational institutions have also been damaged or destroyed in the past two years. As a result of the aggression, almost a million children affected by the war do not have safe and reliable access to continuing education: "The time lost will jeopardize the future of an entire generation," the UN said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Reuters said that the UN intends to request USD 3.1 billion from international donors to finance humanitarian assistance to Ukraine this year.

On January 3, the UN called on Ukraine and russia to take steps to de-escalate the war.

According to the UN, 576 people were killed in Ukraine from August to November 2023, and 1,864 were injured.