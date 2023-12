From August to November 2023, a total of 576 people were killed in Ukraine, and 1,864 were injured. The consequences of the war will be felt by Ukrainians for many generations.

This was reported by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

It was noted there that from August to November 2023, more than half of the victims, namely 86%, live in territories controlled by Ukraine. In particular, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

"The impact of the continuing attacks on civilian targets, human rights abuses, and civilian suffering that we are witnessing today will be felt for generations. Virtually every area of public life, from education and health to the economy and social cohesion, suffered the disastrous consequences of the war, which causes long-term damage to the social, economic, and political structure of Ukraine," the UN said in a statement.

There, it was noted that there were fewer victims among the civilian population, and people began to be deported en masse from the front-line territories. In addition, the Ukrainian air defense system copes with enemy attacks.

However, Ukraine's civil infrastructure, including power grids and grain infrastructure, was destroyed. A significant territory of Ukraine turned out to be contaminated with mines.

Right now, russia is forcibly imposing legal, political, and administrative systems on the occupied territory, thereby violating international law. Namely, it conducts "elections" and also sends Ukrainian men to war.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupation administration of the russians plans to take away the property rights from those Ukrainians and the occupation who do not agree to receive Ukrainian passports and re-register land plots according to russian legislation.