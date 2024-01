Air Force did not confirm first downing of Shaheed with jet engine in Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine cannot confirm the shooting down in Ukraine of a new modification of an Iranian-made attack drone with a jet engine.

This was announced on the telethon by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on Tuesday, January 9.

"How can we confirm if we do not find it? Whoever found it, let him confirm, show, tell. We have already discussed this topic, that Iran showed the Shahed-238, black in color. After this demonstration, occupiers began to repaint in black color the ordinary Shaheds," Ihnat said.

According to him, the new strike drone demonstrated by Iran is a "mini cruise missile", but due to the excessive fuel consumption of the jet engine, its warhead will not be large.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, military bloggers and observers announced the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-238 attack drone with a jet engine in Ukraine.

In November 2023, Iran showed updated versions of Shahed-type drones, among which was the Shahed-238 jet.

On November 21, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, named the features of the Shahed-238 kamikaze drone, which make it more difficult to detect and destroy.