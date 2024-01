Oleksandr Pavlichenko, the executive director of the Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union, believes that it is wrong to allow the heads of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers to add evaders to the register of debtors.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Regarding this issue related to these sanctions, in fact, first of all, placement in the unified register of debtors will be... Here, by the way, the question is how will the appearance of a person in this unified register of debtors cease, because it is a court decision should be. And what's going on here? Will there be a new message from the head of the territorial recruitment and social support center, or will there be some other procedure? That is, there is actually a whole series of questions here, but this very formulation of the question, as far as I am concerned, looks rather wrong," Pavlichenko believes.

According to him, according to the bill, without a court decision, simply with the notification of the head of the territorial recruitment and social support center, a person who evades mobilization could be automatically entered into the register of debtors.

"For me, this is also bad because the reasons are not clarified. At a court hearing, a person has the right to defense. He has the right to present his arguments and, accordingly, even appeal to the annulment of the decision. In our country, a court decision must also go through an appeal and then the cassation instance. In fact, there may be different supervisory procedures in this process. Here, just by a simple decision to notify the manager, a person automatically becomes a de facto violator, a criminal," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pavlichenko considers the problem in the bill on mobilization to be the fact that the actual responsibility for mobilization is outlined and divided among several subjects.