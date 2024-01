Bezuhla decides to leave Servant of the People party, but continue to support Zelenskyy

The Member of the Verkhovna Rada, the deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Maryana Bezuhla, wrote a statement about leaving the Servant of the People faction and party.

She wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I wrote a statement to leave the Servant of the People faction and party," she noted.

Bezuhla will continue to support the initiatives of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but does not want to have joint obligations with the MPs of the faction "who stick a knife in the back".

She also said that she did not need the quota of deputy chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The MP says that colleagues in the political force demand that she "keep quiet, that the National Security Committee is indifferent to who and what is done in the Committee."

She also called the head of the National Security Committee, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, a traitor, who allowed a vote in the Committee to create an initiative for her dismissal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada closed the plenary session without considering the issue of dismissal of MP from the Servant of the People faction, Maryana Bezuhla, from the position of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.