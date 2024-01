Russian occupation troops are trying to advance on all axes, the front line remains active.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, January 10.

"For several days we worked in the responsibility zone of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group. The front line remains active. The occupiers are trying to advance on all axes. Despite the pressure, our soldiers repel enemy attacks and inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment," Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

The Commander-in-Chief said that he had carried out productive work with brigade commanders performing tasks on the Kupiansk axis. According to him, the result was decision-making to ensure the priority needs of the units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the total losses of the aggressor state of russia in the war in Ukraine on Wednesday morning, January 10, amounted to 366,790 of the military.

In the operating zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, 391 occupiers were liquidated and 42 pieces of equipment were destroyed in a day on January 9.

Recall, on December 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that only the destruction by Ukrainian troops can stop the russian occupiers.