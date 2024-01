On January 9, the enemy carried out 25 airstrikes, conducted 42 combat engagements, firing 705 artillery shells in the operational area of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group/General, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, our defenders firmly hold the defense and carry out active actions in certain directions.

The total losses of the occupiers last day amounted to 391 people and 42 units of military equipment. In particular, two tanks, ten anti-aircraft guns, four artillery systems, one anti-aircraft gun, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles, and seven vehicles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the Donetsk Region around Avdiyivka, snowy weather with frost is making it difficult to conduct military operations: at least half a meter of snow has fallen, and it is 15 degrees below zero on Ukrainian positions.

It was also reported that during the day, January 9, there were 64 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupiers. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

And russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, January 9, amounted to 820 occupiers; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 365,990 soldiers. In addition, the AFU destroyed ten vehicles, 18 cruise missiles, and nine armored infantry vehicles.