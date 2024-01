Constant "incidents" with russian ammunition, which the aggressor drops on its cities or on the territories occupied by it, indicate poor training of the russian military.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom.

Intelligence recalls that on January 2, russian aircraft dropped a missile on the village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Region, which was confirmed by the russian Ministry of Defense. And recently, an air bomb fell on the occupied city of Rubizhne, Luhansk Region.

Both incidents occurred during russian combat missions. Before that, in April 2023, a russian Su-34 plane dropped an aerial bomb on Belgorod.

"Russia's continued propensity for munition accidents is likely exacerbated by inadequate training and crew fatigue, leading to poor execution of tactics during missions," the review said.

Recall that the ministry of defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation confirmed that on January 2, during the attack on Ukraine, their missile fell on the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Region.

In addition, according to intelligence, the latest missile attack of the russian federation indicates the success of recent operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Crimea.