The Verkhovna Rada will consider the bill on mobilization in the session hall on Thursday, January 11.

This was announced by several MPs on their social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bills on mobilization and the unified register of conscripts will be considered tomorrow," Iryna Herashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, wrote on her Telegram channel.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, reported on his Telegram channel that the head of the monomajority, Davyd Arakhamia, announced from the rostrum of the parliament that tomorrow there will be a first reading of the bill on mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence postponed the adoption of a decision on the bill on mobilization to January 10.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction), predicts significant changes to some norms in the bill on mobilization.

The Anti-Corruption Committee has identified a number of problematic norms in the government bill No. 10378 on mobilization, which may lead to corruption risks.