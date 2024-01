Nikopol was attacked by drones with night vision cameras for the first time - District Military Administration

For the first time, russian occupiers attacked Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region with drones equipped with night vision cameras.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, told about it.

"Late in the evening, the russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze UAVs. The UAV attack in the evening testifies to the russians' use of new drones with night vision cameras," Yevtushenko wrote.

According to him, such drones have been used by the occupiers at the front for a long time, but this is the first case on the territory of the district.

"Nikopol greeted the morning with air alert and a warning about the danger of using kamikaze UAVs by the enemy. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are carrying out combat work. However, if possible, it is better to stay in buildings," he warned.

No one was injured in the attack. Two private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, a "total darkening" regime was introduced in some communities of the Nikopol district.

In addition, last day, January 9, the occupiers shelled peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 73 times, firing 374 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles. Also carried out a missile strike, using ballistics. The enemy fired 11 shells at the city of Kherson.