If the law, which is under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada, is adopted, the next wave of mobilization will require "according to very modest calculations" more than UAH 300 billion.

Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, MP of the Servant of the People faction, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, wrote about this on Facebook.

According to her, in view of these needs, MPs are thinking about introducing an additional "mobilization fee" in order to reimburse the costs of strengthening mobilization in Ukraine. However, such an innovation will not apply to all Ukrainians.

"After the adoption of the law, the day of war becomes much more expensive. And what is in the treasury? The treasury is waiting for a tranche that is still not there. How to finance the mobilization? First of all, put things in order at customs, where the non-compliance reaches UAH 22 billion. But even this is not a panacea. After all, this will be enough only for 4.5 days of the war. An increase in taxes? Perhaps it will be about the military fee. An increase in other taxes will lead to the fact that salaries will be driven into an even greater shadow," the MP wrote.

Vasylevska-Smahliuk notes that it would be worth paying attention to salaries in the state sector, at state-owned enterprises and in municipalities, which are "sky-high" in some places. As an example, the MP gave the salary fund of the Vyshhorod mayor and his deputies and advisers, which in December reached more than UAH 700,000, not to mention the "million monthly salaries of members of various supervisory boards."

"If we introduce a kind of mobilization fee from the state sector, where the salaries of members of supervisory boards, heads of enterprises, MPs, directors of various departments, mayors of cities and their "advisors" are above average, and impose such a fee, this will also pay us for several days of war," the MP writes and adds that "no one canceled the fight against corruption".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction) predicts significant changes to some norms in the bill on mobilization.