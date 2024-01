The russian occupiers are trying by all means to cover the losses of their troops with men who remained in the enslaved territories. The invaders intensified the mechanisms of forced mobilization in the occupied communities of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, focusing special attention on local farmers.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Thus, it is reported that the russians have sent written demands to all men of draft age on farms in a number of occupied settlements to immediately register for military service.

In case of failure to comply with the directive, agricultural enterprises or individual farmers will be fined RUB 400,000 (about USD 4,500), but payment of this amount does not guarantee avoidance of participation in the war against Ukraine in the ranks of the army of the aggressor state of russia.

"Ultimatums, threats and repressions against the population that remains on the enslaved Ukrainian lands are a systemic criminal policy of moscow," the Defense Intelligence notes.

The intelligence officers explain that the intensification of forced mobilization, which the russians are currently resorting to in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, is caused by the need to cover the loss of personnel, as well as a decrease in support for the war among the russian population.

"Since Kremlin "technologists" currently consider it impossible to announce a large-scale mobilization wave in russia, so as not to worsen the social background before the so-called "putin elections", the male civilian population in the occupation is once again under a wave of pressure," the department added.

According to the Defense Intelligence, virtually all men between the ages of 18 and 65 are at risk of forced mobilization, and often 16- and 17-year-old teenagers, whom Moscow also forces into the occupation army.

