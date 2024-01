There is shortage, but production is growing. Air Force comments on lack of missiles for Patriot

The Air Force has commented on The New York Times article that the United States will soon not be able to hold Ukrainian Patriot batteries with interceptor missiles and said that there is a certain shortage.

The representative of the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, January 9.

“Let's figure out who is warning - the sources found by The New York Times. I am very cautious about such statements and claims. What they are doing and who benefits from it is also a question. More than once he has already commented on these statements and publications from Western media, they do not appear for the first time," he said.

Ihnat stressed that today Ukraine depends on the supply of Western weapons. It's not just about anti-aircraft guided missiles.

"We have more and more Western equipment, accordingly, it needs both maintenance, repair, renewal, replenishment, and ammunition. We also get even Soviet ammunition for anti-aircraft controlled systems from countries that have such systems in service. Normalized delivery occurs according to costs. If Ukraine has now spent a considerable supply of missiles on these three attacks. One is more powerful, then there is a tendency for less use of air attack equipment, still this is a large spending, of anti-aircraft guided missiles in particular," he added.

According to him, military production in Europe, the United States and other countries is gaining momentum, but there is still a shortage of certain weapons.

"Therefore, the shortage of anti-aircraft guided missiles is clear, no one hides this. Therefore, such concerns appear in the Western press. I think Western partners are well informed about the state of affairs with air defense," he concluded.

