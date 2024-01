Monthly Ukrainian export through Romania grows from 2 million to 3 million tons, Ukraine intends to increase

Monthly Ukrainian export through Romania grew from 2 million tons to 3 million tons, Ukraine intends to increase it to 4 million tons.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on a Telegram channel, talking about a telephone conversation with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Monthly Ukrainian export through Romania grew from 2 million tons to 3 million tons, and we discussed ways to increase the capacity of border crossings to achieve the target of 4 million tons," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that he informed Iohannis about the continuation of air terror by russia and emphasized the importance of further cooperation with partners to strengthen the air shield of Ukraine.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation, including the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

Zelenskyy agreed with Iohannis to begin work on bilateral security guarantees based on the Vilnius G7 Declaration.

He stressed that Ukraine appreciates the development of a strong Ukrainian-Romanian strategic partnership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 60% of Ukrainian export grain is transiting through Romanian territory. According to him, in terms of bilateral trade, Romania for Ukraine came in third place.