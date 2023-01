Sales of new commercial vehicles down 2.3 times to 6,900 units

In 2022, sales of new commercial vehicles decreased 2.3 times year over year to 6,900 units.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Among new commercial vehicles in 2022, Renault cars were in the greatest demand, sales of which decreased by 59% to 1,221 units.

In second place are new commercial cars of the Mercedes brand, the registrations of which decreased by 11% to 667 units.

The third place in the rating is occupied by Citroen cars, sales of which decreased by 71% to 628 cars.

The fourth position was occupied by Fiat cars with an indicator of 501 cars (sales decreased by 71%).

The fifth position in the rating was taken by MAN, the registration of which decreased by 5% to 467 cars.

"In the last month of 2022, a total of 922 new commercial cars (trucks and special vehicles) were registered in Ukraine, which is almost twice as much. However, the lag from the result of December 2021 was 51%. Among new commercial cars, the Renault brand showed the best result - 286 registered cars," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November, sales of new commercial vehicles decreased by 66% to 497 units.

In 2021, the sale of new commercial vehicles increased by 37% year over year to 15,900 units.