Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting regarding provision of front with shells and drones and reinforcement of air def

On Tuesday, January 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, the provision of the front with shells and drones and the strengthening of air defense were considered.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The important Staff. The commanders of the main axes and operations were present in person. Together with them, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the Ministry of Digital Transformation discussed in detail the topic of providing the front with shells and drones. Actual costs, daily needs, distribution between units," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, current and future contracts, help from partners, own production, including the opening of new lines, were systematized at the Staff.

"We are doing everything to provide the soldiers with everything they need to perform their tasks," the President emphasized.

He also reported that the Staff analyzed the latest russian strikes and the effectiveness of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces, agreed on the next steps to strengthen the protection of cities, communities, enterprises and critical infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, January 8, russian troops fired 51 missiles of various types and 8 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine, the Air Defense Forces destroyed all drones and 18 cruise missiles.