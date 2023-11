Iran's modified Shahed-238 attack drone is more difficult to detect due to a number of features.

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine writes.

According to the open information presented about this modification of the Iranian Shahed, it has a jet engine and also has "different radar guidance".

Ihnat also highlighted the Shahed-238 color scheme, which allows the rocket barrage munition to be less visible visually in the sky.

"This Shahed is very reactive, it is painted in a matte black color, which can further complicate the work of visual detection," Ihnat said.

The speaker added that there is still no information regarding russia's receipt of these updated UAVs from Iran, but "these countries have such experience."

The officer also noted that the russian occupiers are constantly changing the tactics of using attack drones during their air attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, Ihnat noted, if earlier the russians launched Shaheds more often during the day, then later they started doing it precisely at dark, hoping that this would make it difficult for the Defense Forces of Ukraine to visually detect the drones.

It will be recalled that three versions of the Shahed-136 were presented in Iran. The new modification will be called Shahed-238.