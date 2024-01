Forcible detention of people on streets by military commissariats employees is illegal - National Security Com

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych (Servant of the People faction), believes that forcible detention of people on streets by employees of Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers is illegal.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"Such cases are a violation of the law, each of them requires an investigation and an appropriate response," - this is how the MP answered the question about the forcible detention of those liable for military service.

Zavitnevych noted that the above cases are responded to, in particular, personnel decisions are made through them.

"But let's be honest, such cases are partly provoked by gaps in the existing mobilization mechanisms. For dozens of years, military commissars have been stuck in the past with a completely outdated system of paper accounting of mobilization resources and approaches to their involvement in the army," Zavitnevych said.

According to him, the system began to be reformed in 2021, but due to the invasion of the russian federation, "these innovations did not reach the necessary distribution, and the implementation of ideas slowed down." To solve the problems, the option of withdrawing the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers from the Ground Forces and transferring them to the Ministry of Defense is currently being considered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, Zavitnevych announced significant changes to some norms in the bill on mobilization.

On January 8, the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee Anastasia Radina (Servant of the People faction) said that the Committee did not approve the bill on mobilization due to a number of corruption risks.

On January 4, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada began consideration of the government's bill on mobilization.