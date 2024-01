The death toll from the January 8 missile attack on the Khmelnytskyi Region increased to three people.

The mayor of Khmelnytskyi Oleksandr Symchyshyn reported this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the rescue work, another deceased was found. A man born in 1955. Sincere condolences to the family. As a result of the terrorist attack, 3 people were killed (men born in 1947, 1964, 1955) and 2 were injured. Be safe," Symchyshyn wrote.

As of now, as a result of yesterday's missile attack, three people were killed, two more were injured.

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhii Tiurin, said that until this morning, 5:42 a.m., the search for the third deceased continued. It was a man born in 1955.

Currently, the dismantling of the structures of the facility and the elimination of the consequences of the missile strike has been completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Monday, January 8, three russian missiles were destroyed over the Khmelnytskyi Region. Two people were killed, a search operation is ongoing.

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as a result of a massive air attack launched by the russians on the morning of January 8, 45 people were injured, and 4 killed were also known.

Russian troops fired 51 missiles of various types and 8 Shahed-131/136 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine, the air defense forces destroyed all drones and 18 cruise missiles.