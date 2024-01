Ukrainian hackers linked to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) hacked Moscow's Internet provider.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the interlocutors, this is another revenge for Kyivstar.

Hackers from the Blackjack group, who are probably related to the SSU, hacked the Moscow Internet provider M9com and destroyed its servers.

We are talking about 20 TB of deleted data: the company's official website, branch websites, mail server, cyber protection services, etc.

As a result, part of the residents of Moscow remained without the Internet and TV.

"And also - the cyber warriors uploaded more than 10 GB of data from the company's mail server and client databases, which were made available for research by anyone," the sources said.

The sources said that M9com is one of the warm-up attacks before the real "bada-boom", which will be a serious revenge for Kyivstar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, hackers hacked the site of the operator of the russian payment system Mir. The russian federation accused a pro-Ukrainian hacker group.

Hackers of the Blackjack group, probably with the support of cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine, carried out a powerful cyber operation and destroyed the IT infrastructure of Rosvodokanal. The work of Rosvodokanal was blocked.