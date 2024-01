U.S. National Security Council officials held a meeting with defense company leaders to discuss additional military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Bloomberg agency.

White House officials met with defense, technology, and venture capital companies to discuss how the U.S. could provide additional aid to Kyiv. Employees of the National Security Council met with the heads of Palantir Technologies Inc., Anduril Industries Inc., Fortem, Skydio Inc., and other defense companies that can help Ukraine resist russian aggression.

"The group talked about demining technologies, unmanned aerial systems, and other products to counter russia's use of drones and other weapons systems. According to officials, the goal is to prepare the U.S. defense and industrial base both for Kyiv's immediate needs and for any future conflicts or critical zones," the material says.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the meeting, one official said. Officials stressed that discussions with defense companies are not a substitute for urgently needed additional funding from Congress. Rather, they said, they wanted to hear directly from companies about the capabilities they were developing. Firms are already working directly with the Ukrainian government, they added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 4, the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that the U.S. audit did not reveal any misuse of military aid to Ukraine.

Also, on January 4, Kirby explained that in order to resume the supply of aid to Ukraine, it is necessary to obtain the support of Congress.

On January 7, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that the White House did not answer the question of the strategy and ultimate goal of the United States of America's support for Ukraine.