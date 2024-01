The aggressor state of the russian federation has decided to restore the Soviet counterintelligence organization (CI) SMERSH. In particular, at the beginning of the month, a photo of operatives who wore appropriate patches appeared in open sources.

This was reported in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

So, the review informs that at the end of 2023, russian politicians announced the restoration of the Soviet counterintelligence organization SMERSH. In early January 2024, an image of operatives appeared in open sources, apparently wearing SMERSH patches.

It is recalled that the name of the organization is an abbreviation for the russian phrase "death to spies." It was founded by dictator Joseph Stalin, it existed in 1941-1946. In the West, it became famous for its fictional portrayal in Ian Fleming's James Bond books.

It is noted that it is unclear whether the new name indicates any significantly new capabilities or role of russian counterintelligence, or whether this is simply a name change.

"However, this provides another example of how the Russian authorities consciously couch the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the spirit of the Second World War, and their strong focus on the supposed infiltration of external threats into the country," the review summarizes.

