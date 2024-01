British intelligence comments on changes at front over last week

Over the last week, ground combat in Ukraine has continued to be characterized by either a static front line or very gradual, local advances by russian occupiers in key sectors.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defence.

Near Kupiansk, the Western Group of russian troops continues to conduct a large-scale, but inconclusive offensive operation.

In the north of the Donetsk Region, Ukraine maintains a stable front line despite small russian attacks around Bakhmut.

In the central part of the Donetsk Region, fierce battles are still taking place for Avdiivka, while russian troops at the end of December 2023 secured gains in the area of Mariinka, which allowed them to advance to the western outskirts of the city after nine years of fighting in this area.

In the south of Ukraine, russian airborne troops most likely made minimal progress in a new attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper near the village of Krynky.

Recall, according to the General Staff, during the past day, russian occupation troops tried to attack on 6 axes - Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson.