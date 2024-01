Trading volume on Perspektyva stock exchange down 41% to UAH 10.9 billion in December

In December 2023, a total of 9,350 deals worth UAH 10.95 billion (-41% to November 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva stock exchange; and in 2023, the number of deals made 106,520 worth UAH 164.45 billion (2.5 times more than in 2022).

This follows from a statement by the exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 26,420 deals worth UAH 43.2 billion (-23% to November 2023) were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in December 2023, and 278,090 deals worth UAH 506.2 billion were made in 2023 (2.9 times more than in 2022)

Compared to 2022, in organized capital markets, trading volumes in government bonds increased 2.8 times (from UAH 168 billion to UAH 476 billion), other bonds - 10 times (from UAH 3 billion to UAH 30 billion), primarily in the segment of bonds of foreign states (from UAH 2 billion to UAH 21 billion).

In 2023, debt instruments traditionally dominated the structure of trading on Perspektyva: government bonds - 89.96%, bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers and countries - 10.04%.

On the exchange stock market in general, trading is also observed mainly in the debt segment: government bonds - 94.02%, bonds of enterprises and foreign countries - 5.95%, shares, and joint investment institutions’ securities - 0.03%.

The share of the Perspektyva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in 2023 is 33%, including in relation to government bonds - 31%, in relation to bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers and states - 55%, in the total number of transactions - 38%.

The volume of trading on the Perspective stock exchange increased 2.5 times compared to 2022, the number of transactions increased 3.9 times.

In December, contracts on Perspektyva were concluded with 38 financial instruments (at the level of November), in 2023 - with 88 (+8 over 2022).

As of December 31, the number of securities and other financial instruments admitted to trading on the Perspektiva stock exchange amounted to 250, of which 161 were listed.

Structure of issues (series) by type of financial instruments: 175 - government bonds and government derivatives (161 - domestic, 14 - foreign loans), 38 - other bonds (18 - corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers, 8 - corporate bonds of foreign issuers, 12 - bonds of a foreign state), 30 - shares (17 - Ukrainian issuers, 11 - foreign issuers, 2 - shares of corporate investment funds), 7 - investment certificates).

The number of members of the Perspective stock exchange as of December 31, 2023 was 56, admitted to trading - 49.

The number of members of the Perspective stock exchange concluding contracts in December amounted to 28 (similar to November), in 2023 - 45 (-3 over 2022).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during November, a total of 11,850 deals worth UAH 18.48 billion (+39% to October 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva exchange, since the beginning of the year – 97,160 deals worth UAH 153.50 billion (+152 % against the first eleven months of 2022).