During November, 11,850 deals worth UAH 18.48 billion (+39% to October 2023) were concluded on the Perspektyva exchange since the beginning of the year – 97,160 deals worth UAH 153.50 billion (+152 % against the first eleven months of 2022).

This is evidenced by the data of the stock exchange, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

In total, 26,150 deals worth UAH 56.1 billion were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in November (-5% against October 2023), since the beginning of the year – 251,670 deals worth UAH 463.1 billion (+203 % against the first eleven months of 2022).

Since the beginning of the year, debt instruments have traditionally dominated the structure of trading on the Perspektyva exchange: government bonds – 89.55%, bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers, and states – 10.45%. On the exchange stock market in general, trading is also observed mainly in the debt segment: government bonds - 93.94%, bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers and states - 6.04%, shares and CII securities - 0.02%.

The share of Perspektyva exchange in the total exchange turnover in January-November is 33%, including for government bonds 32%, for bonds of enterprises, foreign issuers, and states - 57%, and in the total number of transactions - 39%.

The volume of trades on the Perspektyva exchange in October compared to October increased by 39%, and the number of transactions - increased by 7%. 17.47% of trades were conducted on the repo market, 1.26% - on the bid market, and 81.26% - on the address market.

Compared to the same period in 2022, the volume of trading on the Perspektyva exchange increased by 2.52 times, and the number of transactions increased by 3.95 times.

During November, contracts on the Perspektyva exchange were concluded with 38 financial instruments (+4 against October) from the beginning of 2023 - with 81 (+9 against the first eleven months of 2022).

As of November 30, 2023, the number of securities and other financial instruments admitted to trading on the Perspektyva exchange was 254, of which 161 were listed.

Structure of issues (series) by types of financial instruments: 174 - government bonds and government derivatives (160 - domestic, 14 - foreign loans), 36 - other bonds (19 - corporate bonds of Ukrainian issuers, 8 - corporate bonds of foreign issuers, 9 - bonds of a foreign state), 30 – shares (17 – Ukrainian issuers, 11 – foreign issuers, 2 – KIF shares), 7 – investment certificates, 7 – option certificates.

The number of members of the Perspektyva exchange as of 30.11.2023 is 58 (the maximum value among stock exchanges of Ukraine), and 49 are admitted to trading.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, during October, 11,090 deals worth UAH 13.32 billion were concluded on the Perspektyva stock exchange (-7% until September 2023), since the beginning of the year - 85.300 deals worth UAH 135.03 billion (+147% against the first ten months of 2022).