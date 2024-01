The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the occupiers on Kyiv on January 2 has increased to three people. Another victim died in the hospital.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko in the Telegram channel.

"One victim of a missile attack on the capital on January 2 died in the hospital. This is the third victim in a house in the Solomyanskyi district that was affected by the attack," Klitschko said.

According to him, 22 people from those who were hospitalized on December 29 and January 2 are currently in hospital in Kyiv. One of them is in serious condition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, emergency and rescue operations were completed in Kyiv after the massive russian shelling on December 29. During the works, 4,070 cubic meters of destroyed building structures were moved and removed. 30 people were killed in Kyiv, of which 1 person died in hospital.

In general, as a result of the attack on December 29, 18 settlements in 10 regions were affected in Ukraine, 53 people were killed, and 170 people were injured.