The Ministry of Defense plans to integrate the F-16 aircraft into the system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine by the end of 2024.

This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Defense, Oleksandr Pavliuk, on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The work on the integration of the F-16 multi-purpose aircraft into the general system of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues both within Ukraine and within the framework of our joint efforts with partners within the framework of the activities of the international Air Force Coalition. These processes are taking place simultaneously. We are working on implementation until the end of 2024 of the "Fast Track". Airfields for multi-role fighters have been evaluated within its limits. Also, our pilots and engineers are training on the F-16 from August 2023 on a wide range of programs," he wrote.

Pavliuk also noted that complex and painstaking work is underway in Ukraine to prepare the infrastructure and protect it, including by means of air defense.

He noted that training on the territory of Ukraine takes place under the conditions of constant use of airfield infrastructure, engineers and flight personnel to perform combat missions.

"And we are doing everything to simultaneously beat the enemy, protect our own capabilities and acquire new ones," Pavliuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expects that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.

In December, it became known that the first six Ukrainian pilots underwent basic training for flying F-16 aircraft in Great Britain and are now learning to fly fighter jets in Denmark.

According to the Pentagon representative General Patrick Ryder, the training of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters can last from 5 to 9 months.