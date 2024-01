Bezuhla can be recalled from position of deputy chair of National Security Committee as early as January 10 -

The Verkhovna Rada can make a decision on the recall of MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence as early as January 10.

This was announced by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Zhelezniak reported that the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Regulations has already considered the resolution on recalling Bezuhla from the position of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, deciding to bring the decision to the session hall for consideration.

"Accordingly, the parliament can consider the resolution already on January 10," he wrote.

At the same time, Zhelezniak noted that Bezuhla, if the Verkhovna Rada supports this resolution, remains a member of the National Security Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the draft resolution (No. 10391 dated January 6), the National Security Committee recommends to the Verkhovna Rada to recall MP Bezuhla from the position of deputy chairperson of the committee "due to circumstances that make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties."

Dismissal from a position in the Committee occurs due to the voting of the corresponding draft resolution in the session hall of the parliament.