Due to shelling by the aggressor state of russia, two mines were de-energized, and equipment was damaged on the territory of a TPP in the Donetsk Region.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has said this in a statement on Telegram on Sunday, January 7.

The Ministry of Energy noted that there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, since the generation of power plants is enough to cover the needs of consumers. In addition, the unit of one of the TPPs was launched after emergency repairs. However, due to russian shelling, two mines in the Donetsk Region were de-energized, in which at the time of the power outage there were 18 workers.

"Near the oil pipeline in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, an explosive object and the remains of a rocket were discovered. Appropriate services operate on site. Due to hostilities, equipment was damaged on the territory of a TPP in the Donetsk Region. As a result of shelling, power line 110 in the Kharkiv Region was turned off. Household consumers are de-energized," the Ministry of Energy reports.

The situation in the power system remains controlled, but the Ministry of Energy called on Ukrainians to reduce electricity consumption during peak consumption hours (on weekends - from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 6, the russian occupiers attacked Pokrovsk and the neighboring settlement of Rivne, hitting private households with missiles.

On January 4, the enemy fired an aviation missile in the direction of Kropyvnytskyi. Several energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Recall, on January 3, British intelligence said that the aggressor country russia was changing the tactics of massive shelling of Ukraine with long-range weapons.