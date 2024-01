The Danish edition of Berlingske, citing the country's Ministry of Defense, reports that Denmark's supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine is delayed by half a year.

Copenhagen was supposed to deliver the first six aircraft by the new 2024 year, but instead their delivery is expected in the second quarter, the department told the publication.

The publication says that the delivery schedule has always depended on the fulfillment of a number of conditions, including the successful training of Ukrainian pilots, as well as the presence of sufficient logistics and infrastructure to service F-16 in Ukraine, the ministry said, without providing more details.

According to Berlingske, six Ukrainian pilots are currently trained on these fighters in Denmark. In August, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen promised to send Kyiv 19 F-16 aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, training of Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighters can last up to 9 months. Pentagon spokesman, General Patrick Ryder stated this.