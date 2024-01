National Bank confident in legality of withdrawal from market of Sense Bank, for which russian oligarch Fridm

The National Bank of Ukraine is confident in the legality of the decision to withdraw the systemically important bank Sense Bank, for which its former owner - russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman - demands more than USD 1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ABH holding, registered in Luxembourg, owned by businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, filed a lawsuit against the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) against Ukraine in the amount of more than USD 1 billion.

Meanwhile, the financial regulator claims that the decision was made in accordance with the laws On the National Bank of Ukraine, On Banks and Banking, On the Deposit Guarantee System of Individuals, the Epravda website said.

"This decision allowed to maintain financial stability in Ukraine and avoid the threat to the interests of depositors and other creditors of the bank, which arose due to the support of the actions and policies of the aggressor country by the owners of indirect significant participation in Sense Bank JSC and as a result of the application of Ukrainian and international sanctions to them," the NBU noted.

Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank Ukraine) was one of the 15 systemically important banks in Ukraine. In July 2023, after the introduction of sanctions against the russian beneficial owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, the institution was nationalized by the Ukrainian government.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine announced the suspicion to Fridman, who since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine seems to have "poured" about RUB 2 billion into several military factories of the aggressor country.

According to the SSU, Fridman is actively financing the Tula Cartridge Plant, which produces cartridges, and the Yalamov Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant, which produces high-tech equipment for combat aircraft and helicopters of the russian federation. To do this, he uses the assets of the russian financial and investment consortium Alfa-Group controlled by him.

Also, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine announced suspicion to Fridman of creating an organized criminal group and forgery of documents, as well as tax evasion in the case of fraud with Sense Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine put russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who is under sanctions, on the wanted list.

In addition, the United States added Alfa Bank co-owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, who have been under EU sanctions since February 2022, to the sanctions list.