The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has declared russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman wanted in Ukraine.

This is stated in the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He is wanted on charges of financing actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change in the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine.

He is accused of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A preventive measure has not been chosen for Fridman yet.

It is stated that he disappeared from the sight of law enforcement officers on October 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrey Kosogov.

The Security Service of Ukraine documented the criminal activities of russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who is involved in financing the war of the aggressor country of the russian federation against Ukraine.