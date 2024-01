Real proposals appear to end blockade on border with Poland

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Czeslaw Siekierski will sign an agreement with farmers to end the blocking of the border with Ukraine in Medyka.

According to Rzeczpospolita, Siekierski agreed to fulfill three farm requirements, such as the provision of subsidies for corn, cheap loans and guarantees that taxes will not increase.

The Polish government said a few days ago that it was ready to fulfill a number of conditions for farmers, but they demanded written guarantees. Therefore, on January 6, Czeslaw Siekierski should come to Rzeszow and properly execute the agreement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Polish farmers from January 4 renewed the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.