The russian occupiers are preparing an expedition to Africa to search for mercenaries to attract to the war against Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center has reported this.

"Currently, the enemy is conducting a recruiting campaign in the Kursk Region, where it expects to recruit 50 to 100 soldiers and officers to fill the so-called “African Corps.” The russian federation is creating the latter as a replacement of the Wagner PM mercenaries, who operated in Africa, but were sent to the “special military operation” zone,” the report said.

It is indicated that the expansion of this contingent is planned in Burkina Faso, and the main activity of mercenaries will be the training of local mercenaries and retraining of new waves of local mercenaries to be sent to war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, in September, Cuban law enforcement agencies (Latin America) detained members of a criminal group that helped recruit Cubans to the russian army to participate in the war against Ukraine.