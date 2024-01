In Kyiv, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the combat unit of the enemy Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missile.

The press service of the State Emergency Service announced this today, January 5.

"Dealing with various types of ammunition, missiles, improvised explosive devices for sappers of the State Emergency Service is a mundane thing that they carry out for the safety of the Ukrainian people. We continue to serve the Ukrainian people with honor and take care of our citizens!"

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 114 of 158 air targets fired by the enemy in Ukraine.

At first, the occupiers traditionally attacked with the Shaheds from the north and south-east directions, with further movement in the west. In total, 36 Shahed-136/131 UAVs were recorded.

At about 3 a.m., the enemy raised strategic aircraft - Tu-95MS bombers. In total, 18 aircraft went to the launch lines at about 6 a.m. and launched at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

Also from the Kursk Region at about 5 a.m., the enemy used long-range Tu-22M3 bombers, which fired eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles in the direction of the northern and central regions.