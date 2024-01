The number of graduates who completed school in 2023 is almost half what it was in 2008.

Deputy Minister of Education Mykhailo Vynnytskyi announced this in an interview with Osvitoria.

"In 2023, in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 360,000 graduates completed their studies at school. 15 years ago, in 2008, this figure was 630,000 graduates," said the deputy minister.

According to him, Ukraine needs to reduce the number of higher education institutions, because the number of applicants for this type of education has decreased.

"In 2008, there was an average of 6,700 students per university. In 2023, this figure drops to 3,500 students per institution," Mykhailo Vynnytskyi shared statistics.

The Deputy Minister also said that 169 public, 40 communal and another 105 private institutions of higher education are currently operating in Ukraine. In addition, 12 higher military institutions, several dozen institutions of postgraduate education, scientific institutions, colleges, branches, and so on operate in Ukraine.

"So, the infrastructure is designed for 630,000, and we have 360,000. The question arises: is it advisable to maintain a large number of small institutions?" summed up the Deputy Minister of Education.

As previously reported, in 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch a large-scale reform of higher education.