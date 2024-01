470 occupiers and 68 pieces of equipment eliminated in Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group per day

During the day, in the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, the enemy launched 14 airstrikes, carried out 47 combat clashes and 1,008 artillery attacks.

The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Tarnavskyi, our defenders firmly maintain defense and conduct active actions on designated axes.

The total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 470 people and 68 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 7 tanks, 11 AFVs, 14 artillery systems, 20 UAVs, 14 cars and 2 units of special equipment were destroyed. 1 ammunition depot and another 1 important object of the enemy were destroyed as well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, russian occupation troops tried to attack on 6 axes - Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson.

Also, the American publication The Wall Street Journal reported that russia bought a batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The United States reported that russian occupation troops have already twice used ballistic missiles bought from North Korea for strikes at Ukraine.