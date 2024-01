Serhii Kalchenko (Servant of the People faction), head of the committee on regulations, parliamentary ethics and work organization of the Verkhovna Rada, explained that the decision of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence to recall MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla from the post of deputy the head of the relevant committee is only a legislative initiative.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The committee, in which the MP holds the position of deputy, can initiate by its own decision, can make a proposal to recall the chairman of the committee. Such a proposal is formalized in a draft resolution. The draft resolution can be submitted (to the Parliament)," he said.

Kalchenko reported that the relevant draft resolution from the National Security Committee has not yet been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

"If it (the draft resolution) is registered in the Parliament, the regulatory committee will be in charge of considering such a draft resolution," he explained.

It is worth noting that dismissal from a position in the committee takes place due to the voting of the corresponding draft resolution in the session hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada recommends to the Parliament to dismiss MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the relevant committee.