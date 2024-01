Currently, the concentration of troops of the aggressor state of russia on the border with Kharkiv is not recorded, despite the unprecedented massive shelling of settlements near the border. However, the situation can change every minute.

This is how the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, commented on Friday, January 5, on The Telegraph's article about a possible re-offensive of the russians.

Syniehubov noted that over the past two days, russian terrorist forces have fired dozens of S-300 missiles along the border of the Kharkiv Region, hitting residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. According to him, the enemy is carrying out unprecedented mass shelling of populated areas, in particular Lyptsi and neighboring villages, but the concentration of enemy military units on the border is not recorded.

"In order to talk about any offensive or plans of the enemy, it has to concentrate its military units in one direction or another. Currently there is no such concentration. However, the situation can change every minute and we are, of course, closely monitoring it. We understand that the enemy has not given up its intentions regarding the possible recapture of the territories it lost in the fall of 2022, as well as regarding the city of Kharkiv. We must always be ready," Syniehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of January 3, the russian occupation forces launched 2 strikes on the city of Kharkiv.

On the morning of January 2, the russians attacked the central part of the city of Kharkiv.

On the morning of December 29, the russian occupation forces hit Kharkiv with more than 20 strikes.