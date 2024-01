During the past day, January 4, six settlements of the Donetsk Region were under fire from the military of the aggressor state of russia. The enemy beat from aviation, S-300 air defense systems, Grad MLRS, artillery and UAVs.

This is stated in the message of the police of the Donetsk Region.

The russian army concentrated fire on the cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, the villages of Katerynivka, Novobakhmutivka.

39 civilian objects were damaged: 20 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a school, a cafe, an agricultural enterprise, an industrial enterprise, a base of building materials, an administrative building, a sanatorium, a garage, cars, a transformer.

The occupiers attacked Kurakhove with five S-300 missiles, and then artillery. 14 apartment buildings, educational institutions, enterprises, and other infrastructure were destroyed. According to preliminary data, people were not injured.

Six S-300 missiles were sent by the russians at Myrnohrad. There is damage on the territory of one of the enterprises.

In Krasnohorivka, enemy shells hit a private house. A 73-year-old woman was killed.

Russian troops fired artillery at Katerynivka - they killed a 68-year-old man, another person was injured. Two private dwellings were destroyed.

Avdiivka continues to suffer from massive attacks. As a result of the blow from the Grads, a 55-year-old woman was injured.

In addition, information has been established regarding one person who was killed earlier in Avdiivka and one wounded in Toretsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, russian occupation troops tried to attack on 6 axes - Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson.