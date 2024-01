The russian occupation troops again subjected Kherson to artillery fire. The occupiers hit a residential building and a humanitarian aid warehouse.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is reported that this time the Dniprovskyi District of Kherson was under attack by the invaders.

As a result of the shelling, a residential building was damaged. The occupiers also hit a warehouse with humanitarian aid. After shelling, a fire broke out there.

A 69-year-old woman was the victim of the shooting. She refused hospitalization and was treated on the spot.

Three men, aged 22, 23 and 46, later attended the hospital. They are cared for by doctors.

Recall that earlier today, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that during the past day the occupiers fired 125 times at the liberated part of the region, firing almost 650 shells and drones.

As a result of shelling by the invaders, one civilian was killed, seven more were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the commander of the Kherson rapid response unit of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine, Mykola Taranenko, said that recently three warehouses with humanitarian aid were destroyed in Kherson as a result of russian shelling.

We also reported that approximately 30% of the population remained in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region from before the full-scale invasion.