About 30% of the population - about 162,000 people - remained on the right bank of the Kherson Region.

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, the spokesman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"Currently, as far as I remember, the population of the entire right-bank Kherson Region is 162,000. This is approximately 30%, a little less than what it was. In Kherson itself, there is also a slight decrease - it was 70,000, now it is 67,000," he said.

According to Tolokonnikov, the residents of Kherson currently do not show a desire to move or evacuate, despite the problems in some buildings and areas with light and heating.

"People have the opportunity to leave the same Ostriv (neighborhood - ed.) during the cold season. People there do not want to leave now, but there are problems in some areas, buildings, with light, and heating, first of all. And here, people move to their relatives and friends, who are already, so to speak, on the mainland of Kherson. We also have shelters where you can wait in a more or less warm room. But now there is little desire among people to move from Kherson itself, to evacuate," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the military aggressors of the russian federation fired 121 times on January 2 peaceful settlements of the Kherson region, firing 552 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 44 shells at the city of Kherson.