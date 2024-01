The United States will not support Ukraine's military funding at the level of 2022-2023, because it seeks to help Ukraine develop its own defense industry.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Department of State, Matthew Miller, at the briefing, European Pravda writes.

According to him, the US does not believe that there is a need to continue support at the previous level, because Washington's goal is to help Kyiv stand on its own feet and develop its own military-industrial base so that it can independently finance, produce and procure armament.

"We will continue to support Ukraine... as long as necessary. This does not mean that we will continue to support it at the same level of military funding as in 2022 and 2023," he said.

"But we are not yet on this path, and that is why it is so important that Congress passes a bill on additional funding, because we have not yet reached the level where Ukraine can defend itself, relying only on its own forces," Miller emphasized.

It will be recalled that the USA did not detect any misuse of military aid to Ukraine.